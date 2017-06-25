Future & Daughter Rock Jeweled Masks At BET Awards & Fans Freak

Mask off? Nope – mask on! Future and his 8-year-old daughter, Londyn Wilburn, hit the red carpet of the 2017 BET Awards in blinged-out masks, leaving fans confused by the unusual fashion choice.

“Mask Off” might be one of the hottest hip-hop tracks of 2017, but Future, 33, took his hit song to the next level at the BET Awards. Right before the June 25 event, he escorted his daughter, Londyn Wilburn, 8, down the red carpet. Both daddy and daughter looked phenomenal – and incredibly weird! Why? Future and Londyn rocked these glittery, metallic masks that hid their faces from the world. It was definitely a bold choice, though not everyone thought this facial accessory was fashion-forward.

In fact, most everyone thought that Future was doing his best Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. The half-mask certainly seemed like the one Tom Hardy, 39, wore when his character broke Christian Bale’s Batman. “Future at the BET Awards, ready to hold Gotham hostage,” Twitter user @Schmidt tweeted. That is hilarious. Though, if Future is Bane — who’s the BET’s Batman? Birdman? Or is that a different hero?

Now, it seems a little too obvious that Future, who’s scheduled to perform at the BET Awards, put this mask on so he could take it off when he performs “Mask Off” (assuming he’s going to perform that song.) Yet, many were still puzzled as to why he was wearing the glittery thing on the red carpet. Other fans felt kind of bad that Future’s daughter (who had with India J, according to Heavy.com) had to wear a matching mask. Some people were actually surprised to find out that Future had a daughter. FYI – he reportedly has four kids: son Jakory with Brittini Mealy; son Future Zahir with his Ciara; and another son with Jessica Smith.

Future at the BET Awards ready to hold Gotham hostage. pic.twitter.com/DdqbRTnaUU — Schmidt (@runKELdat) June 26, 2017

Future & his daughter just turned up to BET Awards MASK ON! 🙌#BETAWARDS #BETX pic.twitter.com/RLlc7GAiGC — Simon Phoenix (@SimonPh68350166) June 25, 2017

#Future and his 8 year old daughter on the #BetAwards red carpet 🤔 #WhyTho @ Staples Center https://t.co/a1C5ECcqeq — Crown Them Royal (@CrownThemRoyal) June 26, 2017

How did I not know future had a daughter https://t.co/Zh0ZYYEIvD — Lauren (@nerualtx) June 26, 2017

Idk why future and his daughter have bedazzled muzzles on. — t. (@tabetherr) June 26, 2017

Future and his daughter giving me mortal combat vibes 😶 — India🌹 (@MsIndiaEH) June 26, 2017

Hopefully Future ditches the mask if he happens to win Best Male Hip Hop Artist. He’s competing against Chance The Rapper, 24, Drake, 30, J. Cole, 32, Big Sean, 29, and his “Mask Off (Remix)” collaborator, Kendrick Lamar, 30, for the top male hip-hop title. It’s hard to give an acceptance speech when you look like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, but if there were anyone who could spit a lyric while rocking a muzzle, it would be Future.

What do you think about Future’s mask, HollywoodLifers? Love it? Loath it? Too much or dope?