‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Troy Continues To Be A Threat To Madison & Her Family

On the latest episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, Troy and Madison have another confrontation while Luciana is forced to make a decision about the Otto family ranch.

This episode of Fear The Walking Dead starts off with strangers. An elderly man wakes up in the middle of the night to find his wife roaming their room as one of the infected. He pulls her into am embrace but she isn’t able to bite him because she took her teeth out before bed. (Yes, really.) He holds her for a moment longer before picking up his gun and shooting himself in the head, simultaneously killing his wife whose head was right next to his. As their dead bodies fall to the floor, they knock over a candle-lit lamp and set the place ablaze.

Back at the ranch, a commotion wakes up the Clarke family inside their bunker. Nick (Frank Dillane) is the first to get outside and go running towards the problem, which is the burning home the elderly couple were in. Jake (Sam Underwood) is yelling at everyone to get more water, so Nick grabs a bucket and immediately starts helping to try and put the fire out. Interestingly enough it’s Jeremiah (Dayton Callie) who eventually demands they let the place burn, telling everyone the couple inside are “gone” and they need to “save the water”. He’s not wrong, but the dead silence that falls over the crowd seems to speak volumes about his decision.

The next morning Madison (Kim Dickens) is preparing to leave with the group of volunteers and Troy (Daniel Sharman), as revealed in a previous episode. One of the men, a man dressed in full military uniform, tries to talk Madison out of coming by being extremely condescending and assuming she doesn’t know how to take care of herself. It doesn’t go over well, but thankfully Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick interfere before she can get too into it with the solider. Both Nick and Alicia are concerned about Madison going on this trip with Troy, so they try to talk her out of it. Of course Madison isn’t interested in hearing it as she’s already made up her mind, so she assures her children that Troy won’t hurt her and she’ll be back in just a couple of days. They don’t seem convinced but there is nothing else they can do but watch her pull away.

The good news is that Luciana (Danay Garcia) is finally out of the infirmary and in the family bunk with Nick. She’s still not sure about the ranch, which means Nick has to bring her breakfast to her instead of eating with everyone else. It doesn’t take long for Luciana to start talking about leaving the ranch over their breakfast. Nick tries to brush the conversation off but it turns into a confrontation, and Luciana calls him out on not wanting to leave his family — as if that were a bad thing. She tells him she can’t live there and he tells her he isn’t forcing her too, so she makes him promise that he’ll come with her. He does, but then quickly leaves the room.

Victor Takes Daniel On A Road Trip

Somewhere else in the world — Mexico? California? — Victor (Colman Domingo) and Daniel (Ruben Blades) are on the road together. They are sitting in the sports car Victor was gifted before leaving the resort, and not-so-patiently waiting for a crowd of infected to pass by. It seems that they left Lola, the woman at the dam, in charge of everything in an attempt to find Ophelia (Mercedes Mason). Victor is taking Daniel to the resort to find her, but he reminds the man that there’s a good chance Ophelia has already left — which we all know she has. They make it through the infected and eventually make a pit stop, which is when Victor starts questioning how Daniel survived the fire. In response Daniel wants to know why Victor would leave everyone at the resort, as he’s under the impression that everyone is still there — including Madison, Travis, etc. Victor’s excuse is that he wanted to broker a deal with Dante, which clearly didn’t work out.

Back at the ranch, Alicia and Jake seem to have a moment at breakfast before she spills her coffee all over the place. After breakfast she heads on over to his house to find him, and after a rant about how life will never be the same she kisses Jake. It’s a moment we all saw coming, and it doesn’t take long for things to get hot and heavy between the two. After they have sex Alicia tries to bail quick, but Jake offers her one of his favorite books to read. It’s filled with his own handwritten notes and although it intrigues her, she passes. Jake insists that she take it but Alicia reminds him they live in a different world now, so what’s the point of art, poetry, literature, etc?

While traveling to find the missing group, Troy spots a group of infected at the bottom of a ditch. He pulls over and radios to the other truck that they need to take the group out, but the guys in the other truck aren’t interested. Madison encourages Troy that the infected need to be killed, so he makes the final call and soon enough the group is at the bottom of the ditch putting the infected down. Once the infected are all down we watch as Troy reveals he enjoyed that way, way too much. It’s almost as if killing the infected is an orgasmic experience for him. The problem with that? His fetish will likely lead to more detours, which will eventually lead to trouble.

When they finally make it to where the helicopter should be, it’s gone. Madison suggests it was hauled away as another guy in the group discovers a shell casing. This tells Troy that there was a gun fight, and the group retreats immediately before whoever was firing returns. Once they are back on the road Madison is quiet, so Troy wonders if she’s capable of taking on living, breathing people like she has the dead. Madison assures him she’ll be just fine, and that’s when Troy reveals that he doesn’t usually mourn the dead like she does Travis. Instead he focuses on revenge, which he claims is his “calling”. Again, another red flag that he’s headed for major trouble.

The Latest Threat Finally Reveals Itself

The group finally makes it to the outpost but it’s dead. Literally dead. There isn’t a soul to be found on the premises, but there is lots of blood splatter which proves there was definitely an attack and/or a fight. Eventually a strange smell leads Troy and the group to a pile of bodies in the back that have been burnt to a crisp. It seems that whoever took this group out definitely wanted to send a message, and so they have. After discovering the bodies they see an older man sitting in a chair in the distance talking to himself. Troy knows the man by name which reveals he’s one of the guys from the outpost. The man, Bill, has a piece of his skull missing that reveals his brain which a crow is picking out. It’s truly disturbing, especially since he’s still very much alive and breathing. He’s repeating himself as he talks about seeing a little man, but his misery comes to an end as Madison takes a knife and slowly plunges it into his open brain. After that Madison says they need to leave, and that’s when a strange man speaks up from behind and tells them they only just got there. Our killer, perhaps?

It turns out that Troy knows this man, too. His name is Walker and he reveals he fought back because this is his land and he was tired of other people taking it from him. Walker reveals that they are surrounded, and one glance shows that he has armed men pointing guns at them from all around. Walker demands they put their weapons down, which they do, and then he reveals they are taking everything from them — including the mens boots. Walker then tells Troy that he needs to return home and demand that everyone abandon the ranch. He wants his land back, and he doesn’t think it belongs to Jeremiah or anyone else living there. Troy tells Walker it’ll never happen and that he’s now a walking dead man, but Walker isn’t phased by this. Madison intervenes and demands that Walker leave them with water so that they can at least get back to the ranch and deliver his message.

Luciana Makes A Decision About The Ranch

While Madison is away and Alicia is busy with Jake, Nick tries to make himself at home by helping clean up the house that burned down. This means spending quality time with Jeremiah, who shares that the house was the first one on his land and the same one that his eldest son, Jake, was born in. In return, Nick shares that he learned how to work on houses from his own father. It’s a tender moment between the two, and Jeremiah seems to insinuate that if Nick sticks to working on rebuilding the house that it could be his one day. Then suddenly Luciana comes into view in the distance, as if on cue. Jeremiah tells Nick that she’ll be okay, but Nick isn’t so sure. Jeremiah brings up a good point: his mom wants to say, his girl wants to go… but what does Nick want?

Later that night Nick takes Luciana to the house he’s been working on. He set up a surprise picnic by candlelight, and as they watch the stars he tells her the story of the couple that lived there. Luciana questions how he knows so much about them, and that’s when Nick reveals he spent the day with Jeremiah. That’s when Luciana finally seems to realize that Nick doesn’t want to leave, though she doesn’t say it out loud — she says it with a kiss.

Unfortunately for Nick, when he wakes up in the morning he wakes up alone. All that’s left of Luciana is a note written in Spanish. When Jeremiah returns to continue working in the house with Nick he brings a gift: the handgun they found while cleaning up after the fire.

Jake Tries To Reach Alicia

Alicia’s negative attitude about art being as dead as society left a bad taste in Jake’s mouth, so he makes it his mission to change her mind. After their romp he pays her a visit at her bunk and asks if he can show her something. Jake takes Alicia to a beautiful open space with a lake where he skips rocks on the water while telling Alicia why art, poetry, literature and more are still so important. This is where Jake really, truly reveals himself as one of the good guys. He tells Alicia he’s seen where his dad and Troy’s thinking goes and that he believes there has to be something better than that. Better than just guns and fighting and survival. It’s unclear if he’s struck a chord with Alicia or not, but if she didn’t want to listen to him why would she stay there? Hmm.

As for Victor and Daniel, they do, finally, make it to the hotel. When Victor pulls up he stops outside the gate because he realizes that it’s not closed and there there is no guard nearby keeping things in check. The resort is pitch black and the outside is empty, which is not a good sign. Daniel demands they go inside anyway because he wants to find Ophelia, so Victor has no choice. Inside the resort lobby we see that there is blood everywhere, as well as broken glass and the sound of the infected. Daniel demands to know where Ophelia is and when Victor hesitates, Daniel rings the bell at the desk. This draws the infected out into the lobby where they immediately go for Victor, who finally reveals that Ophelia abandoned them. With that revelation, Daniel leaves Victor to the infected and bails in the car.

Troy Tries To Hurt Madison… Again

Things are not looking good for Troy and his men as they hoof it back to the ranch without shoes in the middle of the night. They are exhausted and when Madison suggests they stop and rest, Troy tells her she’s over stepping. He demands that his men keep going, but Madison keeps intervening. Once she has Troy cornered she starts to use his mother against him by reminding him how much she hated him, even in the end when she was sick and he was caring for her on her deathbed. These are things that she learned from his family, and now she’s using them against him. But what’s her motive? She breaks him down enough to get him to cave on letting everyone rest, but it leaves Troy very unhappy with his new friend.

Madison wakes up in the middle of the night to find Troy holding a knife to her throat. She tells him he’s better than this and after a long, drawn out hesitation he leaves her with just a superficial cut on her neck before running away. When Madison turns her head she sees that one of Troy’s men was wide awake and watching the whole time. Instead of reacting or offering any support, he just turns over so he doesn’t have to face her. The next morning we watch as the group and their bloody feet make the trek back to the ranch, with Madison sticking by Troy’s side despite the fact he nearly took her life.

