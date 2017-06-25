Chris Brown Wants A Little ‘Privacy’ At His ‘Party’ In Epic BET Performance With Gucci Mane

Chris Brown brought the house down at the 2017 BET Awards with a hotter than hot performance of ‘Privacy’ and ‘Party’, complete with sexy dancers — and Gucci Mane! He came to slay!

Chris Brown, 27, gave all the other acts at the 2017 BET Awards a run for their money after taking over the stage with a band of dancers for an utterly sexy performance of “Privacy”. The hip-hop superstar was the star of the show on June 25 — and it may be one of his best performances to date. Seriously! The smooth performance started with just Chris’ silhouette onstage, the singer illuminated and flanked by two gorgeous dancers. The dancers did their magic, and the stage lit up in a burst of color and noise. So cool!

Then, out walks Gucci Mane to slay an electric performance of “Party”! The stage filled with dancers of all ages, styles, and sizes, as they legit partied the night away onstage. It’s too bad co-collaborator Usher wasn’t there to perform with them, but what can you do? This was so, so, cool. Awesome, right?

Chris has a track record for amazing performances at the BET Awards. In 2010, he stole the show with a raucous tribute to the late, great, Michael Jackson. Four years later, Chris made a triumphant return to the awards show with a surprise performance. “Loyal” was one of the biggest songs of 2014, and he treated the audience to a performance with the help of Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Travis Barker. Taking it back to 2008: Chris teamed up with the beautiful Ciara for a super sexy double act, singing “With You” and “Take You Down”. The hits go on! He lit up the 2015 BET Awards show, as well, with a Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill team-up on “Monster” and “All Eyes On You”. This is clearly his venue for turning out greatness.

I had Chris Brown in one screen and Karrueche in another 😩 #BETAwards #ClawsTNT pic.twitter.com/psf9NFwPUG — Pocahunty🍃 (@Athena0089) June 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you like Chris’ performance at the BET Awards? Let us know!