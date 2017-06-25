Chris Brown Rushes Off Stage At BET Awards To Avoid Awkward Run-In With Karrueche Tran

Sneaky. Chris Brown hurried off the 2017 BET Awards show stage to avoid bumping into Karrueche Tran who has a restraining order against the infamous rapper. Keep reading for all the latest details in this beef.

Well that was weird. Karrueche Tran, 29, and Chris Brown, 28, were in super close proximity to each other at the 2017 BET Awards even though a judge has ruled that Chris is not to be going anywhere near his ex-girlfriend. Chris rushed off the stage, running for safety, moment before his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche, moved into the same award show space to present an award. What a close call.

On June 15th, ten days before the BET Awards, a judge extended Karrueche’s temporary restraining order against Chris to five years. This means, until 2022, Chris is legally supposed to stay over one hundred yards away from Karrueche because she feels she is not safe when he is around. But when there is something fun going down, like the BET Awards happening, apparently both Chris and Karrueche are willing to ignore the judge’s order and each other.

Neither Chris nor Karrueche seemed to mind too much that the other was in the house as they almost bumped into each other in passing at the award show. Chris was in the house to perform and was also nominated for two awards. Karrueche, who has been seen getting cozy with Migos rapper Quavo lately, was at the award show to present. Chris was nominated for Best Collaboration and for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and left the stage as quick as possible, after performing, to avoid making Karrueche feeling uncomfortable… what a thoughtful gentlemen.

It was nice to see both Chris and Karrueche get along, play nicely, and able to share the same award show space. An awkward run-in backstage or in the aisles at the BET’s could have been disastrous to all involved, however, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed. Maybe Chris is finally becoming a responsible father and maybe Karrueche has forgiven what brought about the restraining order in the first place.

