Bruno Mars Dances It Out To ‘Perm’ In Wild BET Awards Opening Performance

Damn! Bruno Mars slayed his opening performance at the BET Awards, rocking the stage with his totally infectious song ‘Perm’ off ’24K Magic’. Bruno and his boys shook their stuff with everything they had. It’s going to be hard to follow up this act, and we’re only a few minutes into the show!

Bruno Mars‘ BET Awards performance was pure (24k) gold! The singer literally told the audience to party harder than ever before as he took the stage with his trusty crew of dancers and musicians. The guys all wearing matching baseball jerseys and snapbacks. Bruno danced it out with some Michael Jackson-worthy smooth moves as his horn section danced in unison. There’s no way you can’t be amped after seeing something like that! He seriously put the “B” in BET Awards tonight.

How is Bruno so smooth? He made every single motion on stage look completely effortless. He’s the coolest person in any room he enters. During the opener, he even paused the music a few times to just take a break with the guys and chat with the audience. He mainly wanted to know why people weren’t up and out of their seats. Listen; if Bruno Mars says dance, you dance!

Bruno’s hit “24K Magic” is actually up for Video of the Year! Bruno has a healthy competition going with Beyonce tonight, wh0 unfortunately isn’t at the show because she just gave birth to her twins. But Queen Bey is nominated for seven awards, including several of the same categories as Bruno, like Video of the Year (for “Sorry”). It’s on! Bruno, aside from Video of the Year, is up for: Album of the Year (24K Magic), Video Director of the Year, Viewer’s Choice Award, and Best R&B/Pop Artist. He’s going against heavyweights like Chris Brown and The Weeknd in that category. He’s totally going to smoke ’em, though.

This is truly Bruno’s year. He’s had major success with his latest album, and is being rightfully honored for that tonight. “24K Magic” hit the Top 5 on the R&B and pop charts after the album’s release, while the album’s second single, “That’s What I Like”, hit #1 on both charts! We can’t wait to see what he turns out next!

