Rob Dyrdek & Bryiana Reveal Sex Of 2nd Baby With Cutest Announcement Ever

Rob Dyrdek and his wife Briyana are bringing up a baby — again! Just nine months after the birth of their first child the couple is expecting another bundle of joy and revealed the baby’s sex on June 24!

Rob Dyrdek, 42, and wife Bryiana Noelle Flores, 25, announced the sex of their second baby in the absolute cutest way possible! On June 24, just nine months after the couple welcomed their son Kodah, the both posted the same Instagram video of the three fam finding out the baby’s gender at a big party via a balloon popping! The Fantasy Factory star and Rob & Big alum popped a ballon full of pink confetti, revealing that their second baby was gonna round out their family perfectly! “It’s a girl!!!” Rob wrote on Instagram. “We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family.” Aww! So cute!

“Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are,” Briyana captioned the video she put up on her IG page. “Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can’t wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can’t believe this is real 😭.” Briyana also posted an Instagram gallery of pics from the party and thanked her friends and family for helping to put together the adorable gender reveal. “Rob and I wanted to find out the gender of Baby #2 with our loved ones and we knew my favorite humans (who also happen to be the best secret keepers) were perfect to pull off our gender reveal!” she wrote. “Thank you for always being the glue that holds me together. This little girl is so lucky to grow up with you as her aunties ❤”

We couldn’t be happier for Rob, Briyana and Kodah and hope that that little baby girl realizes how loved she was from the very beginning! Though the Dyrdek Family has had a tough year with the passing of Rob’s former best friend and co-star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin at the beginning of May, we know this special time cannot be ruined no matter what! Click here to see pics of Rob and Big Black.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Rob and Briyana? What do you think they will name their little girl? Let us know below!