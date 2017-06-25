Blac Chyna Flashes Butt Cheeks In Sexy Sheer Jumpsuit At BET Awards

Holy hotness! Blac Chyna made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards on June 25 and showed off her butt cheeks in a red-hot see-through jumpsuit. Talk about a bootylicious look!

The award for the raciest look at the BET Awards definitely goes to Blac Chyna! The gorgeous mom-of-two, 29, hit up the BET Awards red carpet in a sheer jumpsuit that bared her butt cheeks! Blac had on a black bodysuit underneath a sheer jumpsuit that also featured huge sleeves. When the Rob & Chyna star turned around, her toned butt cheeks were on full display! Slay, girl!

Blac rocked a hot platinum blonde wig at the BET Awards. The sleek bob totally works on her. However, we have to point out that the blonde bob wig is exactly what Kylie Jenner, 19, wore at the 2017 Met Gala! Chyna kept her makeup simple and sexy with a nude lip and a light champagne shadow. Blac has truly never looked better! She’s been working hard at the gym to get her pre-baby body back since the birth of baby Dream Kardashian, 7 months, in Nov. 2016. All of her hard work has definitely paid off. Blac is the sexiest MILF at the BETs! Just look at those fabulous toned legs!

Blac’s surprise appearance at the BET Awards comes just one day after her Rolls Royce got rear-ended in the early morning hours of June 24 while she was in the car! Rob Kardashian’s on-again, off-again ex was checked out by paramedics at the scene for possible injuries. Thankfully, she’s OK! We have to give her major kudos for slaying the BET Awards red carpet after such a scary situation. Just give Blac Chyna all the awards!

