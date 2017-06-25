Blac Chyna Wears Blonde Bob At BET Awards Like Kylie Jenner At Met Gala

Wait a minute, wait a minute. We did a double take when we saw Blac Chyna with a platinum blonde wig at the BET Awards — she’s rocking almost the same look Kylie Jenner did at the Met Gala in May!

It’s a blonde bob showdown! Blac Chyna went short, straight and platinum for her hair look at the BET Awards. The show aired live from Los Angeles, Calif. on June 25 and Blac hit the carpet before the show looking super sexy. Wearing a sheer black jumpsuit, she really showed off her curvy body. The dark outfit was a stark contrast to her platinum blonde hair. It was a blunt cut, and hit at her collarbones. Her makeup was pretty — she rocked bold brows, light, metallic eye makeup, and nude lips. Her skin looked flawless.

Her platinum blonde bob definitely reminded me of the hair look that Kylie Jenner rocked at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1. Kylie’s ‘do at the fashion event was slightly shorter, and styled in a side part. Kylie also rocked light lips and long lashes for her red carpet moment. Both ladies rocked platinum wigs for their respective occasions, as they both love to change up their hairstyles all the time. So which look do you prefer?

HollywoodLifers, did you love Blac Chyna’s BET Awards blonde bob? Did it remind you of Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look?