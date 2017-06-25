BET Awards Live Stream — Watch The Show Online Free

Shine bright! The 2017 BET Awards are officially kicking off July 25, and several of the biggest stars will be arriving to the Microsoft Theater in LA. No tickets to the show? Don’t miss a second of the action by watching our live stream at 8pm EST!

Razzle, dazzle! After a long wait, the highly anticipated 2017 BET Awards are officially taking place on June 25, located at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’s time to recognize the achievements in various categories ranging from entertainment to music, sports, television, and movies — so get ready! There’s plenty of tough competition, since Beyoncé and Bruno Mars are leading the pack with seven and five nominations, respectively. This year, fans are in for a special treat as SNL star Leslie Jones will be taking on the hosting duties.

“I am so excited to be hosting the BET Awards this year,” Leslie said in a statement on June 21. “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV – I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.” Several of the biggest celebs in the music industry will be taking the stage for jaw-dropping performances, including A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, SZA, French Montana, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown.

On top of that, R&B group New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Chance The Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award and possibly more, considering his multiple nominations. Several big names will serve as presenters as well, giving an added flare to every category. Remy Ma, Jamie Foxx, Cardi B, Jada Pinket-Smith, Deray Davis and more are booked for the special occasion.

Ahead of the show, stars always sizzle on the red carpet and this event is known to be one of the most fashion-forward! Some of the wildest fashion displays ever have taken place at the BET Awards, so the bar is set pretty high and fans can’t wait to see what their favorite stars wear. From the tailored suits to the glamorous gowns, the celebrities are totally going to bring the heat this year!

