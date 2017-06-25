BET Awards Best Dressed 2017: Jada Pinkett Smith, Lala Anthony & More

The fashion was fierce at the BET Awards, where a slew of stars stepped out in one sexy look after another — see who topped our BET Awards best-dressed list and VOTE for your fave get-up.

The BET Awards were the place to be as the celeb set turned up the heat on the red carpet in LA on June 25, stepping out in a slew of show-stopping looks. From Leslie Jones, (who played hostess with the mostess for the night), to Jada Pinkett Smith, the stars brought out all the stops with their style choices.

Although Beyonce led the pack with the most awards, the songstress was unable to attend as she just gave birth to her twins — and even though we definitely missed seeing her on the red carpet, the slew of stars in attendance didn’t let us down with their glam looks.

Leslie looked stunning in a custom Michael Costello ensemble — it was the perfect choice for the big night! Her gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, and the green hue was just gorgeous on the star.

Cardi B showed up looking sexier than ever, putting her figure on full display in her ensemble — she totally rocked it! We heard that she was seriously prepping for the big day, and it totally showed. A day before the show, she debuted a new ‘do, stepping out with platinum blonde hair — and her outfit totally made her new look pop.

Blac Chyna also opted for a blonde ‘do as she rocked a bob with a seriously sexy sheer jumpsuit — and she flaunted her assets in the process.

While we loved these looks, they weren’t alone! See who else dressed to impress and VOTE for who YOU think deserves to take home the best-dressed title at this year’s show.