Bernice Burgos Has No Regrets About Tiny & T.I. Love Triangle: ‘It’s A Misunderstanding’

HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bernice Burgos at a pre BET Awards party on June 24 regarding the rumors about her alleged love triangle with T.I. and Tiny and her remarks are so revealing!

Well it looks like we finally know the truth about Bernice Burgos, 37, her alleged beau T.I., 36, and his wife Tiny, 41. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bernice at a pre BET Awards party at the W Hotel in Los Angeles on June 24, who revealed she has no regrets about the alleged love triangle and how it was rumored to have gone sour. Because according to Bernice it never happened at all! Click here to see pics of Bernice, T.I. and Tiny’s relationship timeline.

“There was no relationship there,” T.I.’s alleged bae told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her rumored unpleasant relationship with Tiny. “It was all just a misunderstanding.” When asked if she would ever make things right with T.I.’s wife she said there was “nothing there” to make right. “I don’t know her very well.” Bernice went on to tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she is currently single and will be attending the BET Awards solo this year.

For months Bernice was rumored to have been T.I.’s side chick as he and estranged wife Tiny continued on with their plans to get divorced. He allegedly gave her very expensive jewelry and was courting her, all the while dealing with conflicting feelings for his wife. Now it looks like the couple — who share children Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and Heiress Diana, 1 — is reportedly moving back in together and may be calling off their divorce. So Bernice’s revelation that it was all a “misunderstanding” could mean great things for T.I. and his family.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bernice’s statements about her alleged love triangle with T.I. and Tiny? Do you think it was all a “misunderstanding”? Let us know below!