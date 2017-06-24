World’s Ugliest Dog Winner Crowned: See Pics Of 125 Lb. Neapolitan Mastiff Martha

What a monstrous mutt! The World’s Ugliest Dog contest was full of stiff competition this year, but that didn’t stop Martha — a 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff — from being crowned the absolute ugliest!

A dog named Martha took home first prize at this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog competition — and for good reason. Martha truly is the biggest, ugliest dog we have ever seen! Weighing in at 125 lb., the Neapolitan Mastiff is so hideous it is actually kind of adorable. Plus, after winning a competition like this you know she’s gonna bring all the boy dogs to the yard, no matter how she looks. We couldn’t be happier for the big old mutt!

Martha won the 29th annual contest that was held in Petaluma, Calif. on June 23. Though she went home victorious, she was pretty apathetic about the whole thing from the start, just laying down on her side letting her long face spread out on the ground. But this just made her even more popular with the crowd! It’s a good thing Martha won the crowd over, because the competition featured 14 of the ugliest dogs on the planet who were each vying for the top prize. Click here to see pics of hot celebs holding puppies.

Shirley Zindler, the handler of the now famous Neapolitan Mastiff, says the rescue dog underwent several surgeries to be able to see again. A canine with a story like that definitely deserves a big old prize, and that’s exactly what she got. As the winner, Martha took home a trophy and a $1,500 prize, not to mention a trip to New York for several glamorous media appearances. Not too bad for man’s ugliest best friend! We can’t wait to see who wins next year’s competition, but we don’t know if any dog will ever be uglier than Martha!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Martha? Is she the ugliest dog in the world? Let us know below!