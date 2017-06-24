World’s Ugliest Dog Winner: Martha, A 125 Lb. Neapolitan Mastiff, Crowned

What a monstrous mutt! The World’s Ugliest Dog contest was full of stiff competition this year, but that didn’t stop Martha — a 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff — from being crowned the absolute ugliest!

Martha won the 29th annual contest that was held in Petaluma, Calif. on June 24. The competition featured 14 of the ugliest dogs on the planet who were each vying for the top prize. The winner took home a trophy and a $1,500 prize. Not too bad for man’s ugliest best friend!

