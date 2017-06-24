Olympian Tara Lipinski Marries Todd Kapostasy In Super Romantic Charleston Ceremony

Congrats are in order, as Olympian Tara Lipinski is married! She wed longtime love Todd Kapostasy at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina after two years of dating. Get all the details here!

Tara Lipinski is officially off the market! The former figure skater said “I do” to her love of two years, Fox sports producer Todd Kapostasy, Saturday evening, June 24, at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, according to PEOPLE. Tara, 35, “walked down a 200-foot aisle in a Reem Acra gown featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, and Charlotte Olympia pumps,” the site claims.

Before the romantic ceremony, guests arrived two days early for a pre-wedding celebration at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant — the very same place that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012! Wedding guests included Bob and Jill Costas, Andrea Joyce and her former Olympics coach. To see wedding pics, click here!

Tara and Todd met in May 2015, when she presented him with an award at the Sports Emmys. And believe it or not — just a few months later, Tara announced their engagement on Instagram with a picture of her beautiful diamond ring. Before getting married, Tara told us that she has learned a lot from Todd over the last two years, and she hopes to learn more in the future. “I have learned so much from him and I am assuming we will continue to have that happen hopefully! He is so easygoing and calm and has such a full of life personality that going through life with him is all that I will need,” she said.

