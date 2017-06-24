Tiny Reveals Her Best Dating Qualities & Freaky Side In New IG Post — Tempting T.I.?

Tiny proved she’s a total catch in a sexy and hilarious list on Instagram! Is she trying to show T.I. why she’s the perfect one for him?

Tiny always knew she’s got it going on! The 41 year-old proved she can keep the special guy in her life happy with a super funny list she shared on her Instagram. Tiny posted sweet things that she would say to her man like, “drive safe,” and “text me when you’re home safe.” She obviously had to have a little sexy kink in her relationship too and revealed she’d tell her man to, “choke me harder.” Whoa! Was this all meant for T.I.?

Tiny and T.I. have been on an insane roller coaster lately. Has she trying to tempt him into getting back together for good? You might remember Tiny filed for divorce from the 36 year-old rapper in Dec. 2016, but things might not be entirely over between them. They both have been getting super flirty with each other again. Tiny even planted a kiss on T.I. while he was doing an Instagram Live! They both showed up to T.I.’s daughter’s Sweet 16 party, but only hours later Tiny appeared to be shading Tip on social media.

Their on-and-off status has reportedly been really confusing for the rest of their family. “Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it’s so confusing for the kids,” a friend close to the couple previously told HollywoodLife.com. “One day they’re having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they’re arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down.” Tiny and T.I. reportedly have been trying to work things out for the sake of their children. “They’re both so devoted to their kids and they see how much the kids want them to be together,” the source said. “It’s very hard to walk away from all of that.”

