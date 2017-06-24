Mimi Warns Stevie J To ‘Keep Daughter Away From Joseline’ After Vicious Twitter Diss

Mimi Faust is cool with her and Stevie J’s daughter Eva hanging with her little sis, but HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY she doesn’t want her near the baby’s mother Joseline Hernandez!

“Mimi [Faust]‘s so shady,” a source close to the Love & Hip Hop star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s finally seen what Joseline [Hernandez] and Stevie J‘s baby looks like and called Stevie and told him just how beautiful Bonnie Bella is and told him the baby must get her looks from him and not Joseline.” Well, that’s definitely throwing some shade Joseline’s way, but it seems Mimi is cool with her ex and is very happy for him. But how does she feel about their daughter, Eva, having a relationship with her new little sis?

“Obviously, Mimi’s cool with Stevie and wants their daughter Eva to connect with Bonnie and be a big sister to her,” the source said. “But under no circumstances does she want Joseline around her Eva.” Yikes! That doesn’t sound good AT ALL. “Mimi thinks Joseline is toxic and has hammered it into Stevie’s head that if Joseline’s ever alone with Eva, even in the car driving her back to Mimi’s, that there will be hell to pay!” Jeeze, that is pretty intense! However, we figured this was how she felt based on the previews for the June 26 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

In the clip, Mimi comes to see Stevie after she gets a call from Eva letting her know that she spent time with Joseline. Mimi got so pissed upon hearing this news that she cut her trip to Jamaica short to come home and tear into Stevie. Stevie tries to defend Joseline, but Mimi can’t figure out why Stevie and the Puerto Rican Princess are even together after the vicious diss she threw at him last summer. Joseline actually alleged via Twitter that Stevie was a child molester — like his father — and was the “devil in disguise” who fantasized about sleeping with his daughters. And now Stevie and Joseline are back together and may be getting married.

Mimi made it clear to Stevie she wants to avoid court, but if he doesn’t follow her instructions they could end up there. Stevie tried to ask Mimi to sit down with Joseline and hammer everything out, but she didn’t seem to be having it. We will have to wait and see what happens on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8/7 c pm on June 26. Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop’s biggest feuds.

