Safaree: Shocking New Video Shows Moment ‘L&HH’ Star Gets Jumped By Meek Mill’s Crew

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt. Meek Mill and Safaree had another less than friendly exchange when Meek threw down with the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star at a BET party on June 23. The video of their fight is insane!

Man, Nicki Minaj, 34, sure knows how to light a fire under her men. Safaree Samuels, 35, and Meek Mill, 30 — two of the “Anaconda” singer’s exes — have been going at it for some time now and it looks like everything came to a head in an actual fight at DJ Khaled’s BET party on June 23. Of course, the video that shows Meek’s crew coming for Safaree is absolutely insane. The camera starts rolling just as Meek’s car drives up to the party right in front of Safaree, who immediately runs into the street to put some distance between them. The two exchange some heated words before the actual fight starts and then all bets were off! Meek’s boys try to jump the L&HH star, but he takes off running down the street (in the video, he is the one dressed in all white). Meanwhile, one of Safaree’s entourage (a man dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants) is left to bare the brunt of Meek’s rage. Ouch!

The footage of the actual fight comes a day after a video surfaced of the events following the battle. “That guy’s a f*cking p*ssy,” Safaree shouted to one of his friends in the clip. The woman who is shooting the video says, “He just got jumped! Damn!” Seems like Safaree stuck with his pissed off mindset the rest of the day. In fact, he was so ticked off he filmed a video of himself explaining what happened and challenging Meek to a fight. Click here to see pics of Meek.

“Meek you are the biggest p**sy on this planet,” Safaree said in the clip. “You saw me you, ain’t do s**t. You had your n***as jump me one on one. You can’t f**k with me, so that’s why you had ya’ll n***as jump me. N***as caught me from the back, n***as caught me from the side. All that.” “All white. I’m still clean and I still got all my shit on,” the L&HH star said, noting how his ensemble had not been damaged in the fight. “But my n***a, the way you move, you move like a b**ch. You act like you the hardest n***a on this planet. You are not hard, my n***a. You roll 20 deep because you scared to death.” After that serious diss, Safaree challenged Meek to a one on one fight any time this weekend. We cannot wait to see if that actually goes down!

