Malika Haqq Claims ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Was ‘Aggressive’ When They Dated

Not cool. Malika Haqq just opened up about her split from ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, while promoting ‘Famously Single’, and what she had to say was rather shocking.

“Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] and I are really, truly opposites,” Malika Haqq, 34, told PEOPLE of her Famously Single co-star and ex. “His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

We have yet to see Ronnie and Malika’s relationship unfold, as the upcoming season of Famously In Love doesn’t premiere until June 25, but as many Jersey Shore fans have witnessed, Ronnie was also very aggressive during his relationship with his MTV co-star, Sammi Sweetheart. So Malika’s confession isn’t too surprising. However, she didn’t elaborate on what she meant by “aggressive,” so we shouldn’t jump to conclusion. But what she did add was how their love differed.

“My love language is communication. I’m a big communicator and I’m affectionate,” she added. “We show our love language in two very different ways, so the way we were trying to communicate with each other was often misconstrued because we don’t speak the same language. Life is not perfect. Other human beings need room for air and you also need to give yourself room for that. That was something that I was working on. I went into this situation as open-hearted as I could be.”

Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any ill-will between the two, as Ronnie recently said he’ll always have a connection with Malika. “Yeah, we’re still friends. We obviously went through an experience together that I’ve only been through with 6 or 7 other people, so we’re always going to be friends. We’re always going to have that connection of knowing where we came from to find that,” he told us EXCLUSIVELY.

Famously Single premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Will you be watching?

