‘L&HH’ Post-Baby Bods: Joseline Hernandez & More Stars Who Look Hotter Than Ever

The ladies on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ have always blown us away when they’ve bounced back from having a baby! We’ve gathered up incredible makeovers from Rasheeda and more that you just have to see!

The women on Love & Hip Hop have wowed fans with their astounding post-baby bodies. Tara Wallace totally knocked it out in a sultry black strapped dress on a fun night out in New York City. She gave birth to her third son Gunner Ethan Pankey in Feb. 2016 and really took her time to lose the weight on her terms. Her hard work and patience paid off because she looked absolutely stellar! We had to round of some of the other ladies from L&HH who have rocked their post-baby bodies in style.

Joseline Hernandez positively glowed while she was expecting her daughter Bonnie Bella. She only had her daughter in Dec. 2016 and Joseline was flaunting her body in sheer leggings and a tiny little black bra just 8 weeks later! Joseline wasted no time getting back into tip top shape and was looking beach ready. She showed off her curves in a golden yellow string bikini.

You might remember Rasheeda has had two sons with Kirk Frost and has kept herself in absolutely fabulous shape. We were totally obsessed with her all denim ensemble. She cinched her tiny waist with a statement belt that tied the whole look together. Meanwhile Amina Buddafly kept her pregnancy fashion casual in a grey hooded dress that looked super comfortable. She utterly transformed herself! She shared a pic and she totally wowed us. Her toned body was on complete display in a see-through white dress. Amina finished off the outfit with a pair of sky-high white heels and kept her hair in gorgeous braids.

