Kylie More In Love With Travis Than Tyga — Finally In ‘Grown Up’ Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have something pretty special. An insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Kylie is totally feeling something with her new beau she never felt with Tyga!

“Kylie [Jenner] definitely feels like she’s more in love with Travis [Scott] than she ever was with Tyga,” an insider close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That could be down to it still being early days between them, and she and Travis still getting to know each other fully — but she definitely seems the happiest she’s ever been. Kylie feels like she’s finally in a real ‘grown-up’ relationship, with love, respect and trust. It’s a real eye opener for her and such a relief to have no constant drama going on.”

The 19-year-old lip kit mogul and the 25-year-old rapper have only been seeing each other for a few months now and she dated Tyga, 27, on and off for two years. So if Kylie is already feeling like her relationship with Travis is more “grown-up” than anything she ever had with Tyga that’s REALLY big news. Of course Kylie is still young, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be in a serious relationship. Heck, all of us want a drama free love life, no matter how old we are! Click here to see pics of Tyga and Kylie.

Based on what previous insiders have told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, it’s been nothing but smooth sailing for Kylie and Travis since they first hooked up in mid-April, just a few weeks after the world learned she and Tyga were done for good. Kylie and Travis have been seen out and about together on numerous occasions and they are only growing closer and closer. She even got a tattoo in his honor! We can only imagine how much harder she’ll fall for him as time goes on.

