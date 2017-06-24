Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are true makeup queens! From their cosmetic lines to their sexy selfies, these two sisters know all the secrets to good makeup. But who reigns supreme? Vote!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36, have created makeup empires with Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. These sisters are all about rocking sexy, edgy, and gorgeous makeup looks. While Kylie’s all about getting that perfect, over-lined pout with her stellar lip kits, Kim’s making a statement with her fabulous contour kids. Everyone is obsessed with getting their hands on Kylie and Kim’s makeup products, so let’s take a look back at some of their makeup looks that have inspired us in the past.

Kim released new portraits ahead of her KKW Beauty launch. The KUWTK star looked like a bronze goddess because of her contour kit, which features a creme contour stick on one side and a highlighter on the other. With her perfect contour, highlighter, smokey eye and nude lip, Kim’s totally ready for the summer. Meanwhile, Kylie always makes a point of emphasizing her lips. She totally started the trend of over-lining your lips to make them appear bigger. Kylie has over a dozen shades in her lip kits, and she’s always trying out new colors depending on her mood.

Kim knows exactly what works for her when it comes to makeup and usually keeps to the same smokey eye and nude lip. She’s all about making sure her contour and highlight is on point, too. Kylie, especially since she’s been releasing new eyeshadow palettes, is always rocking different beauty looks. From the trendy pink eyeshadow look to a jet black lip, Kylie’s not afraid to go there. Both of these ladies are two of the makeup industry’s best. Whenever you want to check out an awesome beauty look, just look up Kim and Kylie!

HollywoodLifers, who is the ultimate beauty queen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!