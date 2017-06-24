Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics From Kanye West’s 40th Birthday In Japan

It’s Kanye West’s 40th birthday and he’ll eat sushi if he wants to! Kim Kardashian shared intimate photos from the rapper’s celebration in Japan, where the couple enjoyed a private dinner and traded in their forks for chopsticks.

While most celebrities make a lot of noise on their birthdays, Kanye West silently slipped under the radar for his 40th celebration. Without ANYBODY knowing, the rapper resurfaced in Japan with wifey Kim Kardashian, 36, around June 8. Two weeks after the fact, the reality star finally shared photos from their intimate evening on Instagram — and of course selfies are included. In true Japanese fashion the married couple enjoyed a romantic dinner together, where they sat on the floor in a private room with just two cushions, removed their shoes, and ate delicious sushi barefoot. We’re honestly drooling over that salmon sashimi!

Sticking to her toned down public image, Kim tucked her sunglasses into a simple white tank top and wore loose camouflage pants for their meal. She had on minimal makeup with just a touch of eyeliner. Leading up to their trip overseas the mother-of-two did post a little blurb about her husband on social media, though, writing, “I’m so in love and grateful for you.” Usually birthdays are a BIG thing in the Kardashian family, but this year Kim and the “Famous” rapper chose to lay low in a foreign country without the paparazzi following closely behind.

Daughter North, however, turned up like crazy for her 4th birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese where she binged on burgers and had the place all to herself! “They came in with a big party of about 25 friends and family and everyone was really nice as they chowed down burgers, fries, shakes, and cake,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were all super cool and excited for especially North, the birthday girl.” Ugh, we want a party like that!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing does Kanye’s sushi birthday party sound to you?