Kailyn Lowry ‘Amazed’ How Supportive Javi Marroquin Has Been During Pregnancy

Talk about a modern family! Pregnant with her third child, Kailyn Lowry, 25, has been showered with love from a pretty unexpected person from her past. Ironically it’s not current baby daddy Chris Lopez, but EX baby daddy Javi Marroquin. Now, fans are wondering if Javi and the Teen Mom 2 star will rekindle their relationship. “One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi he’s always an amazing dad.”

Knowing that Chris and the reality TV star aren’t really on speaking terms these days, it seems like she’s leaning towards reuniting with her ex. “Right now she’s seeing how amazing Javi is more than ever before,” the source continues. “The way he looks after the boys and is just so involved in their lives is pretty amazing. He’s been SO supportive lately, more supportive than Chris that’s for sure. It’s got her feel pretty mixed up, and of course with her hormones running extra high, all her feelings are magnified.”

Because Chris is such a private guy, it took Kailyn MONTHS to reveal he’s the father of her third child. Unfortunately, now that it’s out in the open, he’s having a negative reaction to all the publicity and attention. “Things ended pretty badly,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He’s been a real ass to her, and has made it clear he doesn’t want anything to do with the baby. Kailyn’s hoping he will change his mind when the baby arrives — she doesn’t care about the financial side of things.” But hey, if she’s single that means Javi can swoop in!

