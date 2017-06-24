Erin Andrews Is Married: ‘DWTS’ Host Weds Hockey Player Jarret Stoll

So exciting! Erin Andrews is a married woman, as the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host’s rep confirmed she married hockey player Jarret Stoll in Montana on June 24 during a sunset ceremony. Get all the details here!

Dancing With the Stars host Erin Andrews, 39, and hockey player Jarret Stoll, 34, exchanged “I dos” in front of family and friends on Saturday, June 24, during a sunset ceremony in Montana, PEOPLE reports. Their wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement in December of last year. And it sounds like their wedding was just as romantic as the proposal!

As we previously told you, the NHL player proposed to Erin at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 over the holidays. Following the life-changing moment, Erin told Good Morning America, “We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child.” Aww!

Erin and Jarret started dating in 2012. He also helped her through her cervical cancer battle, according to E! News. “By just being there, just helping me through it, right with me, telling me I shouldn’t be doing football and [instead] taking care of myself and supporting me and coming to the games,” Erin told the outlet about how Jarret helped her through that tough time in her life. It sounds like she picked a keeper to us!

“If anything, [the diagnosis] was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time. Because you don’t know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, ‘OK, so this is your cervix, this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part…’ We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies!” she further told Health.

