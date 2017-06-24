Heidi Klum’s Boyfriend Caught Making Out With Brunette In London — Did They Split?

Heidi Klum’s boyfriend Vito Schabel was spotted kissing a stunning brunette mystery woman after a night out in London! Is his three-year relationship with Heidi done?

Has Heidi Klum‘s three-year love affair with Vito Schabel ended? The 30 year-old art dealer was caught locking lips with a leggy brunette in the back of a London cab in the early hours of Friday, June 23. Vito was seen leaving the Chiltern Firehouse at 3:30 in the morning with a beautiful woman. The pair shared a car to Vito’s hotel where he reportedly entered the building alone as the cab took the mystery girl to another address, according to The Daily Mail. See The Shocking Photos Of Vito With The Mystery Woman Here!

Heidi was all the way across the Atlantic Ocean in New York City where she’s been filming the next season of America’s Next Top Model. Did she split with Vito before his PDA-filled cab ride? The stunning 44 year-old model had been dating Vito since 2014. Heidi looked totally enamored with her boyfriend when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand while on vacation in April 2014. The America’s Got Talent judge showed off her incredible body while she frolicked topless in the waves with Vito.

You might remember Heidi started seeing Vito only a few months after she broke up with her previous boyfriend Martin Kirsten. He was originally Heidi’s bodyguard, but a romance sparked between them as she went through her dramatic divorce with Seal. Martin and Heidi reportedly went their separate ways in Jan. 2014. “Martin was there for her during a challenging time in her life and it was something she will always be grateful for,” a friend of Heidi’s told PEOPLE. “He was incredibly supportive and they were there for each other, but they’re moving on now. They still have a great friendship.”

