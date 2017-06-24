‘Girlboss’ Canceled: Sophia Amoruso Throws Shade At Netflix For Botching Series

Uh oh! It looks like Netflix just canceled ‘Girlboss,’ and while fans will likely be upset by the news, it sounds like Sophia Amoruso, whose life the show centered on, is more than thrilled about it. Find out why!

Has Girlboss been canceled? Netflix has yet to confirm the news, but Nasty Gal creator Sophia Amoruso, whose life the show centered on, made the announcement on Instagram. And while doing so, she also threw shade at the streaming service for inaccurately depicting her.

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled. While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out,” she wrote in a series of Instagram stories on June 24. “It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.” (See all the messages in our gallery above.)

Girlboss, which premiered on Netflix on April 21, starred Britt Robertson as Sophia Marlowe, Ellie Reed, Johnny Simmons, and Alphonso McAuley. Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris and RuPaul also had recurring roles. The series, which was based on Sophia Amoruso’s autobiography #Girlboss, tells the story of how Sophia started the company Nasty Gal while working as a campus safety host for San Francisco’s Academy of Art University.

