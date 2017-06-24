DeMario Jackson Puts ‘BIP’ Scandal Behind Him By Enjoying Night Out With Hot Babes

Good for him! DeMario Jackson was all smiles on June 23, when he was pictured enjoying a night out at Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles with a number of hot girls by his side. It looks like he has finally put that ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal behind him!

DeMario Jackson was recently cleared of sexual assault accusations, so he went out to celebrate with a number of sexy ladies on June 23. The former Bachelorette star, who has reportedly decided not to return to Season 4’s filming of Bachelor In Paradise, according to TMZ, was pictured enjoying a night out at Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles with a smile on his face. But maybe he was also just laughing because the paparazzi caught him wearing a shirt that said, “I have no tits.”

Just three days prior — on June 20 — the investigation into the BiP incident involving DeMario, 30, and Corinne Olympios, 24, was completed. And Warner Bros released the following statement: “Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

As was previously reported, DeMario was accused of engaging in oral sex with Corinne on the set of BiP while she was too drunk to consent. Production was then halted and an investigation took place. But as you can see, he was cleared of any wrongdoing. Even so, he has decided against returning to the show now that production has continued. Interestingly, his co-stars have been begging him to return, so maybe he’ll change his mind. Either way, he looks to be having a great time with his new lady friends!

