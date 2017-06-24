Brad Pitt Still Misses His Kids So Much ‘It Hurts’ — They Are His Everything

Brad Pitt may be seeing more of his children these days, but that just isn’t enough sometimes. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how much it ‘hurts’ Brad to no longer live with his children.

“Brad [Pitt] is definitely getting to see the kids more now that they’re closer, but still as not as much as he would really like to,” an insider close to the Allied actor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad’s adjusting to life post-Angelina [Jolie], and he’s starting to settle into a groove, but he misses the kids so much still that it hurts. It’s like Brad has this huge heaping void in his life, that he just can’t fill. It doesn’t help that he’s super committed to his sobriety, so it’s not even like he can have a drink or anything to take off the edge. He’s starting to do really well again though, and he lives for the chances he gets to Skype with his kids, they truly are his everything.”

The estranged A-list couple seems to have finally achieved a good rhythm in their divorce and custody battle proceedings. Though the children live with Angie, we see them with Brad fairly often. But it seems she’s the one who calls most of the shots, recently taking the six of them — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — to Africa for a trip to celebrate Zahara’s adoption anniversary and to devote time to her humanitarian efforts. Though she and the children left on Father’s Day, which an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY was difficult for the actor, he did celebrate with his kids before they left.

We hope that Brad will begin to see more and more of his children as time goes by and that the permanent custody agreement they work out is in the best interest of the children. If Brad continues working on his sobriety and recovery, then we know he will be in the best possible place for himself and his kids. Click here to see pics of Brad and Angie’s kids then and now.

