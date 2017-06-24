Blac Chyna Rear-Ended By DUI-Suspected Driver & Placed In Ambulance: Is She OK?

Blac Chyna got into a terrifying car accident with a possible DUI driver in the early hours of Saturday, June 24! She was spotted in the back of an ambulance so was she hurt?

Blac Chyna got rear-ended and ended up in an ambulance! The 29 year-old mother was driving in her white Rolls Royce when another vehicle hit her from behind at 2:30am on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City, CA, according to TMZ. The paramedics throughly checked her out for possible injuries in the back of an ambulance. Blac looked alert, was sitting up, and peaking out the window while she waited. She was reportedly looked at for about 45 minutes to make sure she didn’t need to go to the hospital. Blac had a male friend who stayed by her side, according to an eyewitness who spoke to The Daily Mail.

Blac thankfully was okayed by the paramedics and she left in another car that sped her away from the terrifying crash scene. The LAPD allegedly detained the other driver for a possible DUI! Law enforcement reportedly issued tests to see if the other driver involved was under the influence, but there have been no arrests made. The black vehicle that smashed into Blac’s looked like a SUV and could have possibly been a Nissan Cube, according to DM. The car’s front was completely crushed all the way up to the driver’s seat! Blac’s car did not sustain that much damage and was only really dented on the rear right corner.

The whole ordeal had to be so scary for Blac! You could not blame her for wanting to get from such an awful scene once EMS assured her she wasn’t hurt. Luckily she has got the rest of the weekend to spend with her adorable baby Dream Kardashian to take her mind off of things. Maybe Rob Kardashian, 30, will stop by to hangout with her too. Things have reportedly been starting to heat up between the couple again, according to a previous report from TMZ.

HollywoodLifers, how relieved are you that Blac Chyna was okay?