Bernice Burgos Wants To Make T.I. Pay For Breaking Her Heart: She’s ‘Humiliated’

With the BET Awards in LA this weekend, Bernice Burgos knows exactly where to find ex T.I. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his former sidechick going to find him and make him pay for breaking her heart!

Everyone who is anyone in hip hop is in LA right now ahead of the 2017 BET Awards that go down on June 25. That of course includes T.I., 36, and his former sidechick Bernice Burgos, 37, plans to track him down and confront him face to face about dumping her. “Bernice is a woman scorned right now, she totally fell for every one of Tip’s promises. She feels so let down by the way he dropped her and went running back to Tiny. Her heart is broken and she’s humiliated on top of it. But she’s going to make T.I. pay,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s planning to hunt him down while she’s in LA, she wants a face to face. She wants him to see her in the flesh and remember what he’s missing out on,” our insider adds. Bernice has been wearing a series of eye-popping outfits lately that totally show her nipples and boobs, going out clubbing where all men can see right up close what T.I. turned away. She’s also been posting racy Snapchat videos of her see-through shirts, just as Tip has been spending more and more family time with estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41.

“She’s going after his friends, she’s sending sexy DM’s and flirting with all kinds of guys he knows. She wants to get under his skin and she knows that will hit him where it hurts, in his ego. She’s not going to hide away and avoid seeing him either,” our insider adds. So far Bernice has tried to temp Chris Brown, 28, with sexy videos, and we can’t wait to see who she goes after next with so many rap stars in one place for the BET Awards.

Bernice isn’t just in LA to confront Tip, as she’s also lined up a sweet gig for herself to make some extra dough over the BET weekend. The former Love & Hip Hop star is hosting a party at the swank W hotel near Beverly Hills featuring a performance by rapper D’Banj, 37, the night before the awards ceremony. We’re sure she’ll be looking fierce and flirting like crazy with all the hot guys at the bash.

