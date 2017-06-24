Bella Thorne Licks Pretty Blonde Friend While Partying In Hollywood With Scott Disick

Ooh la la! Bella Thorne turned up the heat while partying in Hollywood with Scott Disick, posing seductively with her gorgeous blonde friend. The actress even licked her gal pal while joining Scott for an epic birthday bash at the 1 OAK nightclub!

Too hot to handle! Bella Thorne, 19, always marches to the beat of her own drum! The You Get Me actress was spotted having a blast with Scott Disick, 33, on June 23. While enjoying her night out to the fullest, she took to Snapchat with sexy images of herself cozying up to a pretty blonde pal in Hollywood. Bella shared a steamy pic of herself about to lick her stunning friend. The girls even chowed down together on a serious piece of meat!

Bella has been raising some eyebrows since she returned to LA after her disastrous Cannes trip with Scott. The pair appear to be back on great terms now, since Bella took to Snapchat while hanging in the father of three’s backyard on June 21! They kept the reunion going on Thursday when Scott, Bella, and her friend celebrated Lana Del Rey‘s star-studded birthday bash at 1OAK. The trio continued the party at another location after they left the hot spot. Paparazzi even caught Scott and Bella walking hand-in-hand!

Bella seemed to have changed her tune because after Scott’s wild behavior in Cannes, the actress said she wasn’t into that lifestyle. “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming,” she revealed to Complex. “[But] I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up…I wasn’t down. I like to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me.” It looks like the fun has only begun for the pair now!

