‘Andi Mack’ Star Hopes Bowie’s Love Song Will Lead To ‘Another Chance’ With Bex

Bowie serenaded Bex with a super sweet love song on the ‘Andi Mack’ finale. We has EXCLUSIVE scoop from star Trent Garrett and more about the song fans can’t stop talking about! Plus, re-watch the epic scene!

The song, “You Girl,” that Bowie (Trent Garrett) sang to Bex (Lilan Bowden) in the Andi Mack season one finale was written by the show’s creator Terri Minsky and composed by Jacob Yoffee. The sweet song allowed Bowie to open up to Bex about the feelings he has for her, feelings that have never gone away. Trent tells HollywoodLife.com that he feels the lyrics “speak to every hopeless romantic or anyone who has had a taste of true love by reminding us how powerful it can be. In Bowie’s eyes, I believe that he feels Bex is his soulmate and this is the universe’s crazy way to bring him back for another chance.”

Jacob adds, “Terri’s lyrics work so well within the context of the show because, in addition to working as a universal love song, they unfold a bit of history for Bowie – especially when you think about his personality. It was inspiring to play with that element and write something, musically, that would put the lyrics front and center.”

The show’s composer admits that he wanted “You Girl” to “not be what you’d expect from such a light-hearted and playful guy.” The performance was a very vulnerable moment for Bowie. Trent loved being able to perform on the show and hopes he gets to do it again. “Acting and music are two huge passions of mine and being able to marry the two in a project has been a dream of mine ever since I decided to become an artist,” he says. “I really hope to have more opportunities in season 2!”

The season finale of Andi Mack ended with Bowie and Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) finding a ring inside a jacket Bowie was trying on. Both Bowie and Andi saw this ring as a twist of fate, and it looked like Bowie might propose to Bex! Andi’s mom admitted that she loves Bowie and always will, but told Andi they would never get back together. Bex was worried about Bowie not wanting to settle down, but he quit his tour to be with her and Andi. If Bowie proposes in season 2, will Bex say yes?!

Andi Mack will return for an all-new season this fall on Disney Channel.

