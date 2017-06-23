Kris Jenner, Kim K & More Celebrity Photoshop Fails That You Can Never Unsee

It’s no secret that celebrities love them some photoshop, but sometimes it can get way out of hand. From warped backgrounds to impossibly skinny bodies — and even missing limbs — photoshop gets abused, and visibly, a lot! Here’s celebs like Kim Kardashian displaying the worst of the worst!

It’s always shocking — and always hilarious. Celebrities have every resource at their hands, but sometimes they still can’t get their pics photoshopped correctly, and the results are so apparent. Too many celebrities have learned the hard way that they need to double check their work (or their team’s!) before posting anything! Seriously, some of these photoshop jobs are total fails. Take a look at our gallery above and be amazed!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is a repeat offender of obvious photoshopping. It’s common practice for stars to alter their photos, but they have to be subtle about it. Kim’s been called out multiple times, but this pic is above all else. Back when she and Blac Chyna, 28, were besties — you know, before the Kylie/Rob/Tyga drama — the twosome posed for a good ‘ol fashioned mirror selfie…that was totally ‘shopped. The girls posed with their famous backsides to the camera, and they looked awesome! Problem is, it was apparent that Kim digitally slimmed down her waist, as there was a visible bend in the pic around her body. Oops!

Mom Kris Jenner, 61, is the latest victim of bad photoshopping, though it isn’t her first offense. In an Instagram posted on June 21, Kris showed off her impressive body in just a sports bra and leggings to promote a cleansing tea. Followers accused Kris of digitally smoothing her skin and nipping in her waist. Seriously; she has no wrinkles whatsoever!

Take Lindsay Lohan, 30, too. She has a reputation for poorly photoshopping her pics, and the results are always funny. Too many times has she tried to slim down her waist or thighs, and left totally obvious flaws that give away the alteration completely. Check out the warped background in the pic in our gallery; it’s clear as crystal that she did something to it! Celebrities have the right to have some fun with their pics, alter them and use filters (just like we do), but they have to do it correctly. Otherwise, the internet’s totally going to latch on!

HollywoodLifers, are you baffled by these photoshop fails? Let us know!