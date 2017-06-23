Could Jon Snow end up dying again? The new ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer closes with a very ominous note. Sansa Stark talks about a ‘lone wolf’ dying. Is she talking about Jon Snow? Let’s investigate!

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Sansa (Sophie Turner) says in the last moments of the trailer. As she says this, there’s a final glimpse of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) standing alone in the snow, like a lone wolf. Could the trailer be foreshadowing Jon Snow’s eventual death? Or someone else’s entirely? Way to leave us hanging, HBO! Just to be prepared, start planning your support groups now.

While the final few seconds could be hinting at Jon Snow’s second downfall, there’s also some backstory about this quote. Ned actually says this to Arya in A Game of Thrones, which Reddit user D-Stark notes, which is the first book in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series. “Let me tell you something about wolves, child,” Ned says to Arya when she says she hates Sansa. “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths. So if you must hate, Arya, hate those who would truly do us harm.”

Maybe HBO just cut off the rest of Sansa’s speech. This could be her rallying the Starks together. They’ve lost so much — Robb (Richard Madden), Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), Ned (Sean Bean), Rickon (Art Parkinson) — but they’re pack is still strong. As we all know, the North remembers. They have the power to win the war that’s coming, especially if they stand together.

But then again, we are talking about Game of Thrones. Every character is in mortal danger at all times. Even though Jon Snow’s died once and been resurrected, it doesn’t mean he can’t die again. Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jon Snow will die in season 7? Let us know!