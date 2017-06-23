NHL Draft Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Selection Extravaganza Online

Get ready to meet the future of hockey. The 2017 NHL Draft takes place in Chicago on June 23, with the New Jersey Devils securing the overall No. 1 pick. The party kicks off at 7:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

With the Stanley Cup residing with the Pittsburgh Penguins for another year, hockey fans will have one last chance to get hyped before the offseason. All eyes will turn to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, as the 2017 NHL Draft will pick the next round of hockey superstars. With the New Jersey Devils securing the overall No. 1 draft pick, the hockey world eagerly waits to see if they’ll pick Nolan Patrick, 18, Nico Hischier, 18, or someone else. Will the Devils pull a tricky surprise, or is Nolan going to New Jersey? Better tune in to watch.

It’s very likely that Nolan will join the devils, after scoring 102 points in 72 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings (a team competing in the Western Hockey League) during the 2015-16 season. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada native would also go on to add to that outrageous amount, racking up 30 points in 21 postseason games, according to Bleacher Report. He missed most of the 2016-17 season due to injuries, but he still managed to pick up 20 goals and 26 assists in 33 appearances. That alone should make him a top pick, even if he heads to a different team.

Nolan recently said he was misdiagnosed with a double sports hernia, but has been medically cleared to enter the NHL. “I don’t think it was the worst thing for me,” he said. “I think a little adversity for a young kid makes you stronger as a player. I didn’t talk about it during the year in the media, that I was misdiagnosed. This is the first time I’ve really said anything about it.”

If Nolan doesn’t go to Jersey, then the Philadelphia Flyers will be glad to have them. After those two picks, it goes: Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, the Golden Knights (again) the Tampa Bay Lightning, Knights (yet again) Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks. The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins, the two teams who just played in the Stanley Cup Finals, get the 30 th and 31 st picks in the first round, respectively.

