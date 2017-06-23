Safaree Samuels Claims He Was Jumped By Meek Mill & His Crew In New Video

Battling it out for Nicki Minaj’s heart? In a wild Twitter video, Safaree Samuels claims he was jumped by Meek Mill and his crew in broad daylight on June 23. Watch the insane footage that’s now going viral!

CONTROL YOUR MEN, Nicki Minaj! Exes Safaree Samuels, 35, and Meek Mill, 30, appear to be still going at it based on a shocking Twitter video that’s now going viral. A woman sitting in her car caught a fuming Safaree going OFF on an angry rant in the middle of the street, alleging he was jumped by Meek and his crew in the late afternoon on June 23. “That guy’s a f*cking p*ssy,” he shouts to one of his friends. The woman in the car then says, “He just got jumped! Damn!” Meek and his crew are no where in sight, but this lady’s video caption says she started recording after the alleged face-off once they already ran off.

If Meek really did jump Safaree, it has to stem from their shared history with Nicki right? Wouldn’t that be the most logical explanation since the rappers have been feuding for months? Perhaps not. The “Litty” hitmaker actually has the hots for Amber Rose right now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, so maybe his ex-girlfriend isn’t on his mind. We definitely want to get to the bottom of this alleged showdown and find out what these guys were thinking!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Safaree has found himself in a potentially dangerous situation. Back in April the “Can’t Lie” rapper was hospitalized after coming to blows with girlfriend Star Divine, according to Instagram user East Coast Renaissance. Earlier that week the Love & Hip Hop drama queen hinted that something awful happened to her man, but nobody suspected she was the alleged attacker! “So we’re minding our business while in downtown Hollywood and Safaree and that girl got into a full brawl,” the tipster reportedly said. “She hit him over the head with a f*cking pole…on GOD…” Yikes!

So Safaree was allegedly jumped by Meek Mill and his crew. (This was recorded after) 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/78IlidQJ1G — cash madame. 💰 (@fxntney) June 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek jumped Safaree or is it made up?