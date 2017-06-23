So, did Caroline Forbes become Caroline Salvatore after tying the knot? This deleted scene from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ finale just revealed it.

God I miss this show! The CW has been slowly releasing deleted scenes from the season six finale of The Vampire Diaries and this just released clip is perfect for all you Steroline fans. In the latest, we see the moment Matt decides to evacuate the town, and Damon and Stefan have to go save Elena. However, before that, the newlyweds share quite an intimate moment.

“I bet this isn’t how you were expecting to spend out wedding night,” he says to her when she pulls him in close to her. “In case things get chaotic later, I love you Mr. Salvatore,” she tells him. His answer is even better: “And I love you, Mrs. Forbes hyphen Salvatore.”

Apparently the didn’t even have the “what will my new name be?” talk, but Stefan said, “I know who I married.” Obviously Caroline hyphenated her name! Come on. Overall, the scene is exactly what TVD fans needed to fill that hole in their hearts.

One thing you won’t see in the deleted scenes? A Delena proposal. Creator Julie Plec tweeted on June 23 that the “Delena proposal scene” that everyone has been talking about was actually a “Twitter unicorn” and doesn’t exist. It’s strange because that tidbit was actually from an interview Kevin Williamson did with TV Guide.

“We actually had a moment, which we didn’t have time for — everything got cut. I think the first cut came in 18 minutes over,” Kevin said. “And there was a moment in the show where he proposed, and she responded after medical school. And the whole point of that moment was just to show that she became a doctor. And so we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll just put her in scrubs and we can cut that piece.’”

Regardless, we’re pretty thrilled with this scene. RIP Stefan. HollywoodLifers, you’re obviously not surprised by the hyphenation, right?