Why You Should Be Terrified of The New Senate Healthcare That Defunds Planned Parenthood

If Donald Trump, Mitchell McConnell, and the Republican Senators get their way, Planned Parenthood will be defunded, Medicaid will be drastically cut and there’s an extremely good chance that you’ll lose access to birth control, STD testing, breast cancer screenings and more.

There will be millions and millions of losers if the Republicans are successful in repealing Obamacare with their new Trumpcare plan , which brutally slashes healthcare coverage. You could be one of them. Here’s the 3 key ways you could be screwed!

#1). If the Trumpcare plan proposed by the Senate, becomes the law of the land, Planned Parenthood, will be defunded and many, if not all of it’s over 600 clinics will be closed. Over 5 million people- men as well as women- have been getting checkups and treatments at affordable Planned Parenthood clinics every year. Planned Parenthood provides birth control for almost 2 million people a year, provides over 4.2 million STD test and treatments, and conducts over 320,000 breast exams, as well as almost 295,000 pap tests.

More than half of these clinics are in rural areas or in countries where they are the only health center, that accepts Medicaid patients a.k.a low income patients. And in how many college towns, is Planned Parenthood the primary health center that college students depend on? Planned Parenthood has been demonized and targeted because 3% of what it does, is provide abortions– none of which are paid for by taxpayer money. But abortion is a legal right for American to have, yet it’s a hollow right, if there is nowhere to get an abortion.

If you’re wondering what could happen to you or other women you know if Planned Parenthood disappears, then look no further than Texas which basically defunded Planned Parenthood. Without access to birth control and abortion, women in Texas, have had 27% more births, pregnancy-related deaths have doubled, and 54% of patients in Texas, just stopped getting healthcare! Just stopped. Now, imagine that happening all across the country. Millions of women no longer receiving pap smears which detect cervical cancer, no longer getting breast exams, which can detect cancer, no longer receiving pre-natal care if they are pregnant and of course, no longer getting birth control counseling, and birth control.

#2). If you have health insurance through work, you won’t be out of the woods because Trumpcare will allow your employer to give you a plan that doesn’t cover the cost of birth control, pre-natal care or having a baby. And god forbid, that you get cancer or another serious disease, it could be okay for your healthcare plan to not cover most of the cost of those treatments. Obamacare mandated that all of these key health situations be covered by health insurance. Now, if Trumpcare is passed, you could be stuck with paying $10 – 20,000 just to have a baby! And that’s if you and your baby don’t have any complications.

#3). 45 % of all 4 million U.S. births are paid for by Medicaid, but Medicaid will be slashed.

So, a huge question is what will happen to almost half of America’s women, who may not be able to afford to give birth in hospitals, if Trumpcare becomes the law of the land? There’s a good chance that either you or a women you know will be in that position. Seventy-three million Americans– out of a total of 321 million — are enrolled in Medicaid. They are low income, or have disabilities, or are children or the elderly. Funding for Medicaid- which provides healthcare for pregnant women and children– will be gutted by $880 billion over ten years, meanwhile the wealthiest Americans will be given enormous tax cuts.

So there you have it. As a women, there’s virtually no way that you won’t be a healthcare loser. If you rely on Planned Parenthood, your clinic will most likely be gone. If you have health insurance through work, you could lose coverage for birth control, pre-natal and pregnancy care, and coverage for life threatening diseases. If you’re dependent on Medicaid, you could also lose all or most of your healthcare and healthcare coverage for your children.

The only Americans who will be winners with Trumpcare are the young, healthy, and not-pregnant. And the super rich, of course. People like Donald and Ivanka Trumpa will once again have more money to put in their stock portfolios. And just remember, even if you’re young and healthy now– we all get older, and we can all get sick. So get very afraid and let your Congress people know that Trumpcare is not an option!

Fight back now, while there’s still a chance to prevent this.

