T.I. & Tiny’s On & Off Romance Is Confusing Their Kids: Why They Can’t Make Up Their Minds

It’s difficult to keep up with T.I. and Tiny’s on-again/off-again romance, and it looks like we’re not the only ones being affected by their flip-flopping. Their kids are so confused too!

“Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it’s so confusing for the kids. One day they’re having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they’re arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down,” a friend of the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Tiny and T.I. were just together last night (June 22), as they celebrated his daughter, Deyjah Imani Harris‘ Sweet Sixteen together. But then, just hours after the party, she was seen allegedly dissing him on social media. It’s all super confusing, and we could see how the kids are being affected by it all. We wish these two would just make up their minds already!

“[T.I. and Tiny] always come back together after they fight though, because of the kids. They’re both so devoted to their kids and they see how much the kids want them to be together. And they still love each other, they have so much history. It’s very hard to walk away from all of that. They can’t make up their minds right now, things are all over the place,” our source adds.

T.I. and Tiny have two sons together — Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III and Major Philant Harris — as well as four children, including Deyjah, from previous relationships.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think T.I. and Tiny should do about their on-again/off-again relationship? Tell us below!