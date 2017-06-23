T.I. & Tiny Are All Smiles At Daughter Deyjah’s Sweet 16th B-Day Bash: Cute Pics

It’s all about family! T.I. and Tiny put on a united front at his daughter Deyjah’s sweet 16th birthday bash, beaming from ear to ear during the event on June 22. The former flames were dressed to impress, having a total blast as they celebrated her big night!

Time to par-tay! T.I., 36, looked like the ultimate proud father while ringing in his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris’ 16th birthday on June 22. He was joined by her mother Ms. Niko and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, for the special occasion. The rapper couldn’t believe how quickly his precious baby turned into a stunning woman, sharing his excitement with a heartfelt post via social media. “My Baby’s a Super Sweet 16 now,” he wrote, garnering thousands of likes. “And Me, along wit all her Uncles, her Big Cousins, her Lil Bros & her Big Bros @phase_4 @domaniharris1 Have an obligation to protect her & ensure her safety from all hurt harm or danger. Now PLAY WIT IT!!!!”

“A family affair…at our gorgeous baby @princess_of_da_south Sweet 16 party,” Tiny captioned her photo, posing alongside Deyjah and Ms. Niko, also known as Ranniqua. The birthday girl looked absolutely gorgeous, opting for a sparkling hot pink gown and sleek hair for her star-studded soiree. She apparently changed outfits once inside the event, having taken several photos with her pops in a shimmering silver frock with sheer panels. Work it, Deyjah!

Deyjah officially turned 16 on June 17, and her family celebrated the big day by sharing adorable messages. “Happy 16th birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady,” TIP wrote on Instagram. “Your growth, maturity, & humility continues to amaze me still after all these years.” Tiny also gushed over the lovely Deyjah, talking about her sweet heart and more!

It’s great to see the whole family getting along, especially T.I. and Tiny. Even though she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, the exes fueled romance rumors when she attended his Atlanta-based concert on June 18. Taking to Instagram, she was seen rapping all of his biggest songs including “Whatever You Like.” Tiny also planted a loving kiss on him during the weekend!

