The Chain Gang Of 1974 Borrowed The Naked & Famous For His New Album & We’re Okay With It

The Chain Gang of 1974, AKA Kam Mohager, has been in the game for a while now, but ‘Felt’ (June 23) is his slickest effort yet. Here, we talk about The Naked and Famous’ Thom Powers’ influence on the record and more.

This interview with Kam Mohager of The Chain Gang of 1974 has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can stream Felt below!

How are you feeling about the release?

This project has a lot of years behind it. When I first started out, it’s the only thing I had in my life, then as I got older, and more successful, it allowed me to put out different extensions of creativity, even if that meant evolving the sound of the band. Ten years later, with this album, it’s everything that’s been done over the years finally thrown into one. Everything I’ve learned has come to fruition. This record is a bit brighter, more structured and sonically clearer than anything I’ve done before.

What was it like working with The Naked and Famous — Thom Powers as a producer, and Alisa Xayalith as a vocalist?

They offered us a tour in 2012, which we of course accepted, and I was a fan of the band! We became very close and fast forward a few years, Thom and I became friends and I wanted to start focusing on new music. We did a day together and finished a song in about three hours. Then for about a year, we wrote. The Naked and Famous are the way they are because of their work ethic, and he instilled a lot of that in me throughout this process. He changed the way I look at writing and expressing myself.

Can we expect a tour soon?

I don’t know yet! I’ve done a lot of touring before this album came out. You don’t have to do things the same way people did 5 years ago — you don’t have to put a record out and go on tour anymore. I’m thankful I am where I am, but Chain has never been a touring band, a headlining act. Right now we’re focusing on the music and content, and just allowing people to have it. We’ll definitely play shows, but time will tell.

Any collaborations in the pipeline?

I’ve been talking to Jai Wolf, and we might do some more stuff together,

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what songs should they listen to first?

My favorite song I’ve ever written for Chain Gang is “Plum.” It’s something special. I’d also suggest listening to “Wallflower,” driving at night on the highway with the windows down.

Stream Felt below: