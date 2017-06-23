‘Teen Mom OG’: Matt Takes Lie Detector Test & Amber ‘Freaks Out’ Over ‘Shocking’ Results

Big time drama alert for the season finale of ‘Teen Mom OG.’ Amber Portwood is seen totally losing over Matt Baier taking a lie detector test determine if he cheated on her.

So is it good news or bad news for Amber Portwood? In the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, the 27-year-old suspected Matt Baier had been cheating on her with someone on Facebook and decided they should take a break. It looks like she is ready to give him another chance if he’s able to prove via a lie detector that he hasn’t been unfaithful to her in a clip from the season finale airing on June 26. Matt, 46, is seen in an office as the guy administering the test asks, “Have you had any sexual communications with other women?” Amber is outside the office waving her hands in the air yelling, “I’m about to freak out, I’m about to freak out!” Yikes!

“I wasn’t against it because I guess I kind of felt like I wanted to know,” Amber tells Us Weekly about Matt’s decision to go ahead with the test. “I was happy with some of the results…it clarified some things. I think people will actually be shocked with some of the results. Some of them actually pleasantly surprised me and made me feel amazing and I think it [will make] a lot of people look really stupid that [have] always been talking s**t.” See happier times with Amber and Matt here.

“It still doesn’t change the other problems that we had in our relationship and things that happened in the past like lying,” she continues. “So there’s a lot that needs to be worked on there for us to even think [about being] together.” The couple was scheduled to appear on Marriage Boot Camp in an effort to work out their issues, but after it was revealed that he offerered to give castmate Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax pill — mind you, he doesn’t have a prescription for the anxiety med — Amber had enough. “It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told the publication. “We’re not together now.

