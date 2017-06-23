Taylor Swift Won’t Allow Joe Alwyn Romance To Stop Her From Making Great Heartbreak Songs

Taylor Swift is blissfully happy in her romance with Joe Alwyn, but doesn’t mean we’re going to be denied heartbreak songs on her new album. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

You’ve gotta admit that some Taylor Swift‘s best songs are about getting her heart broken into a million pieces. The 27-year-old is putting together her much-anticipated follow-up to 1989 and fans don’t have to worry that her chill romance with actor Joe Alwyn, 26, is going to make all of her new tunes super cheery. “Taylor’s musical success has been through heartbreak, that is very obvious, very clear. And now that she is in a great relationship with Joe she is not going to let that effect her music moving forward. We are still going to hear songs that deal with sadness, heartbreak and of course a rebuttal on Katy Perry,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Taylor had so much man drama in 2016 that just because she’s happy now, she still has a well to draw from when it comes to breakup songs. Her 15-month relationship with DJ Calvin Harris, 33, came to a crashing end when they abruptly pulled the plug on things with a joint split announcement on June 1 of last year. Then just two weeks later she embarked on a whirlwind romance with actor Tom Hiddleston, 36, that saw their love travel across three continents in three months before they suddenly broke up. Tay definitely has plenty of recent heartbreak material on her hands!

“Her new music isn’t going to be all happy because she knows that doesn’t always make a good song and that doesn’t sell records. At the end of the day she wants to have her music be more gritty and visceral like Alanis Morissette during her days singing ‘You Outta Know’ instead of when she changed and got more happy with her singing ‘Thank You,'” our insider adds. Whew! That’s a relief. This is the longest amount of time Taylor has taken between albums so she must really be putting together something really special for her fans, and we can’t wait to hear it!

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked for new music from Taylor?