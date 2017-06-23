12 Times Your Fave Stars Posed Topless In Bed: Selena Gomez, Blac Chyna & More

Celebs like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are getting bolder on social media, posting topless pics from their beds left and right. Obviously, you want to see the best of the best! Take a peek at our scandalous gallery of the ladies, and more celebs going sans shirt in their bedrooms!

The chances are great that if you have a favorite star with a huge social media presence, they’ve posed in various states of undress online from time to time. When they want to get really sultry, some stars — like Kendall Jenner, 21, Demi Lovato, 24, Selena Gomez, 24, and more — take off their tops in bed for steamy pics of their private lives. It’s refreshing when people, of all genders, feel that free and comfortable to show off their body in public. It’s awesome! Just take a look at some of the best shots in our gallery above.

Demi is the latest celebrity to join the club. She posted an incredibly sexy photo on Instagram on June 22 that showed her lounging on her side in bed, white sheets covering her body, and barely her breasts. She’s gazing at the camera with her tattooed arm propping up her head. The only thing it seems like she’s wearing is a pair of earrings (and a little lipgloss)! Whoa!

Kendall’s a supermodel, so of course she has a variety of artsy shots in her arsenal — including topless bedroom pics. She recently posted a mirror selfie that showed her wearing a pair of thigh-high boots, a wide-brimmed hat, denim chaps, and pretty much nothing else. Chic and unique!

Rob Kardashian‘s on-again, off-again fiancée, Blac Chyna, 28, is all about showing off her post-baby body on Instagram and Snapchat. The model, who only gave birth in November 2016, is in tip-top shape again, and wants everyone to see her better-than-ever body. Fans are definitely glad that she’s down with that! Chyna’s posed topless plenty of times, but her bedroom shots are beautiful. She’s lying in bed with white sheets covering her front, her bottom and amazing, toned legs exposed. Her body is so beautiful, and so are her floral tattoos!

Male stars get in on the shirtless game, too. How many times do you actually see Joe Jonas, 27, up close and personal like that? What a gift! Since Justin Bieber, 23, decided to make his triumphant return to Instagram after a lengthy break, the singer hasn’t had any qualms about posting tons of selfies. Some of those include him cozied up in bed, captioned with the deep musings he’s pondering that day. From Kim Kardashian, 36, to Amber Rose, 32, to Miley Cyrus, 24, and everyone in between, we love ’em all!

HollywoodLifers, whose topless photo is the best? Let us know!