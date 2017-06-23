Scott Disick Meets Up With Kardashian Pal Hailey Baldwin After His Bella Thorne Reunion

Well, isn’t this interesting. After reuniting with Bella Thorne in his back yard, Scott Disick was spotted having lunch with Kendall Jenner’s bestie and Kardashian family friend, Hailey Baldwin. What’s going on here?!

Wonder if Scott Disick, 34, got a burger during this lunch date? Kourtney Kardashian’s troubled ex met a couple of friends in Los Angeles on June 22, according to Just Jared, days after Bella Thorne, 19, munched on a burger in Scott’s backyard. Hailey Baldwin, 20, was among those pals meeting Scott for the lunch meet-up, which is quite interesting, since she’s close with Kendall Jenner, 21, and the rest of the Kardashian clan. In fact, she was just with Kourt, 38, and her kids on a fun Miami beach trip. Oh, to be a fly on the wall and to hear what these two talked about.

Both of these Kardashian-adjacent stars have been dealing with some relationship drama. After Scott and Bella struck up a hot romance, she kicked him to the curb after his notorious partying turned her off. Yikes. After ditching Scott, Bella reunited with ex Gregg Sulkin, 25, though a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they weren’t officially back together. Clearly, that was the case, as the Big Love actress posed in a barely-there thong while chomping down on some sizzling meat in Scott’s backyard. It turns out Scott was able to win her back with a series of sweet apology texts.

Hailey’s own love life has been kinda crazy lately. She and Cameron Dallas, 22, seemed to strike up a sweet romance in March of 2017, and talk of these two becoming Hollywood’s next hot couple picked up when they were spotted on a steamy date night in April. They were even very flirty when hanging out at a Met Gala after party. Sounds like everything’s going great, right? Yet, Cameron hinted there was trouble in paradise with a very cryptic tweet on June 20.

“Trusting people really suck sometimes,” he posted, following up that emotional message with one that said that he didn’t want to “rush into if it’s too son.” Either Cameron’s quoting some obscure emo band’s lyrics, or he’s dealing with some major angst over his feelings. Maybe he was feeling a bit conflicted seeing Hailey getting close to Bella Thorne’s ex, Chandler Parsons, 28, at the Montage Hotel in Beverley Hills (even though there was nothing romantic about it, as they’ve been friends for years.) Man. Love can be complicated, and if anyone knows that – it’s Hailey and Scott.

What do you think Scott and Hailey talked about during lunch, HollywoodLifers?