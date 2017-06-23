Savannah Chrisley Has A Hot New NBA Player Boyfriend — Meet Luke Kennard

There’s a new man in Savannah Chrisley’s life…and he was drafted to the NBA on June 22! She confirmed her romance with Luke Kennard by posting a sweet selfie with him at the draft — check it out here!

Savannah Chrisley, 19, is in a relationship once again, and she was with her new man, Luke Kennard, 20, when he was drafted to the NBA on June 22. The former Duke basketball star was drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Pistons, and Savannah took to Instagram after to gush over how proud she was of his accomplishment. “Yep y’all…he’s my guy,” she captioned a selfie with Luke. “Could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 #nbabound #dukenation #myboyfriendishot.” Both Savannah and Luke have huge smiles on their faces in the shot and look SO happy together.

It’s unclear how long these two have been together, but she’s already chummy with his family. Before the draft, she posed with Luke’s parents and sister for another Instagram shot with the caption, “And we’re off!!” she wrote. “Today’s the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft.” Is it just us, or do Savannah and Lauren Kennard look like they could be sisters themselves?! This is the first time Savannah and Luke have gone public with their relationship, but now that it’s out there, we can probably expect manny more cute selfies to come!

Luke played basketball for two years at Duke, and was even named first team All-ACC in his sophomore year. After that season, he opted to forego the rest of his collegiate career to enter the 2017 draft instead. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first basketball star Savannah has been linked to — she was rumored to be dating Chandler Parsons earlier this year, although she quickly dispelled any reports of a romance by explaining that they’re just friends. Before that, she was in a very serious relationship with country singer, Blaire Hanks, for two years. They split in January.

And we're off!! Today's the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag…all Gucci) @gucci A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

