Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Selma Blair To Make Out In Bday Post: ‘Cruel Intentions’ Fans Freak

Sarah Michelle Gellar just won flash back Friday! She made ‘Cruel Intentions’ fans nostalgic with this epic throwback of her and Selma Blair’s first base kiss! Sarah wished her friend a very happy birthday by inviting her to recreate the kiss!

SO, when is this make-out session happening? Sarah Michelle Gellar, 40, gave Selma Blair, 45, the greatest birthday present of all time — an invitation to recreate their iconic Cruel Intentions scene! Sarah took to Twitter on Selma’s birthday [June 23], where she said, “@SelmaBlair – # FlashbackFriday and # happybirthday [kissing] burns 6.4 calories a minute..want to workout?!?”. She accompanied her offer with an emoji of lips and a laughing face. Friday just got a whole lot sweeter! Check out Sarah’s tweet and see the excited reactions from fans, below!

Selma has yet to reply to Sarah’s amazing birthday message, but we have a feeling that she will come back with an epic reply. It’s been nearly 17 years since the duo locked lips on the big screen. As you may know, their kiss was made into a hilarious parody in Not Another Teen Movie [2001]. And, their memorable scene certainly set the tone for future movie lip-locks. Selma and Sarah even won “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie Awards in 2000. As seen in a below tweet, the pair didn’t engage in a rendition of their kiss, but teased fans with a cute on-stage pucker.

Damn, Sarah, that photo gave us serious 1999 vibes. Lucky for us, we aren’t still waiting for a reunion with the legendary cast of Cruel Intentions. Reese Witherspoon, 41, Sarah and Selma all reunited in 2015 for the “Unauthorized Musical Parody of Cruel Intentions” at the Rockwell Table and Stage in LA. The threesome documented their “best girls night ever” on Twitter, and fans lost it, of course.

Best kiss ever on screen! My teenage self was very impressed haha — Mark Anderson (@Mark3a) June 23, 2017

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Birthday Post For Selma Blair Is Perfectly Nostalgic#news pic.twitter.com/YTG8VfIB3x — Jessica Merkel (@bhelaminhan1988) June 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Sarah and Selma recreate their iconic kiss?