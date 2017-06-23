‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards Ties The Knot With Mackenzie In Finale Sneak Peek

Wedding bells are ringing! Ryan Edwards marries his fiancée Mackenzie Standifer on the season finale of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ and only his parents witness their union! In the new sneak peek, the lovebirds exchange their vows…but someone important isn’t there!

Love is in the air! On the highly anticipated season finale of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards, 29, weds his lovely fiancée Mackenzie Standifer, 20, with his family beside him. The couple is all smiles on their big day, especially the bride, who is wearing a backless white gown with a diamond-encrusted neckline. In the sneak peek for the June 26 episode, Ryan comforts his mother Jen, who breaks down in tears since his precious 8-year-old son Bentley isn’t present for the special moment. The two proceed to exchange their vows, after she expresses how the “most important” people aren’t there.

“It don’t matter if there are 100 people or two people. It just matters as long as we love each other,” Ryan says to his emotional mother. He seems very confident about his decision, even addressing his dad Larry about the same issue prior to tying the knot. “I don’t think we’re [going to tell Bentley],” he says in the clip. “If he does find out, we’re gonna sit him down.” The lovebirds tied the knot on May 15, before Ryan checked into rehab for substance abuse.

The Teen Mom star decided to get help with his addiction after Maci Bookout’s, 25, emotional confession. She revealed that he had a drug problem during the June 19 episode. Maci reached out for a counselor specialized in staging an intervention. “I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide-eyed,” she confessed.

Luckily, Ryan appears to be happy since he’s supported by the lovely women in his life. He and Mackenzie previously announced they were getting married in Dec. 2016. As expected, her diamond sparkler is gorgeous and she definitely found the perfect dress to match. Cheers to a new chapter!

You can catch the next episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday at 9 p.m. ET!

