Rihanna Poses Topless & Bites Her Fingernail In Insanely Sexy ‘Flashback’ Pic

Once a good girl’s gone bad, she’s gone forever. This ‘Flashback’ Friday pic Rihanna posted on June 23 is giving us MAJOR ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ vibes. Right?!

Ever wonder what Rihanna‘s like in the privacy of her own home? Well, she’s definitely giving us a glimpse with this new “Flashback” Friday pic she posted on Instagram on June 23, in which she can be seen topless ad biting on her fingernail. Obviously, the picture is old, as it’s a “flashback,” but it’s one we’ve never seen before, so that’s why it’s so exciting. Plus, Rihanna looks naked in the image! Gosh, we love whoever invented #FlashbackFriday.

And speaking of flashbacks, Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown, also took us into the past earlier this month, when he revealed how he and Rihanna first said “I love you” to each other. In his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Chris says that after first meeting at a concert for radio station Z100 in New York, he and Rihanna hit it off and exchanged information. “We just became friends and kicking more,” Chris explains in the film. “And kicking, nothing too serious but we just had a good understanding of each other.”

Chris then goes on to talk about the months before their first performance together at the MTV Video Music Awards. “I remember staying over her house and I was just like, ‘Man, what are we doing?’ She was like, ‘What do you mean? And I was like, ‘I am always over here and we like each other obviously, let’s just do it…Let’s just be boyfriend and girlfriend…’.” He continues talking about Rihanna’s reaction. “And she was like, ‘You ain’t serious! I don’t think you want to do that…You ain’t ready…’And I was like, ‘I am, I am ready for real…I think I love you!’ She was looking at me like, ‘What?’ Did I say the word?”

So cute! Perhaps Chris’ reveal inspired Rihanna to post a pic from her past?

