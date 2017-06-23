Rebecca Burger: Whipped Cream Canister Company Regrets Model’s Death

The company, Ard’time, that sold the whipped cream canister that exploded and led to model Rebecca Burger’s death is speaking out. The company deeply regrets Rebecca’s death and vows to try and prevent another tragic accident like this.

Ard’time released a statement on the company website after Rebecca Burger’s tragic death. “Ard’time is aware of a recent siphon accident and unfortunately can only regret it,” the company that sells the whipped cream canister said. Apparently, the first accident involving a whipped cream canister was back in 2013, and the company immediately stopped production. The company says that it is “really very difficult to be able to reach all consumers” about the dangers of the whipped cream canisters that were recalled. In order to prevent any other tragic accidents, the company has set up a system to monitor the sites selling used products and making these sites remove their ads as soon as other canisters are put on sale. Ard’time promises they’re fighting “on a daily basis” to alert everyone.

Unfortunately, the company’s warnings weren’t able to reach the gorgeous French model. Rebecca died on June 18 after she tried to open a whipped cream dispenser. The canister exploded and hit her in the throat, sending her into cardiac arrest. She was only 33 years old. Rebecca’s family revealed the news on her Instagram page and warned other consumers not to use the canisters that killed Rebecca.

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with a doctor about how this freak accident could have resulted in Rebecca’s death. According to Dr. Irving Sobel, MD, a “blow to the chest can cause the heart muscle to rupture, causing sudden death.” The trauma from the explosion could have caused a heart arrhythmia that could have led to a heart attack. Rebecca’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca’s family at this time.

